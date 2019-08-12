Popular for its history and culture, Odisha is seldom known for enchanting natural beauty. However, the secret gem of Daringbadi, lovingly called the ‘Kashmir of Odisha’ is a pleasant surprise. It is a hill station, perched at an altitude of 3,000 feet above sea level offering uncanny climatic similarity to Kashmir.

If you’re not a culture vuture and want to give the innumerable historic spots, temples and other monuments a miss, Daringbadi is the place for you. Set amidst lush coffee plantations, verdant valleys, pine forests and sweeping meadows, while Daringbadi is great as a summer retreat, it can be visited any time of the year.

Located in the Kandhmal district and surrounded by dense forests of Odisha, Daringbadi is believed to have been named after Daring Saheb, a British incharge of this region during the colonial era. It has today become the go-to place for locals and travellers alike to spend their days relaxing amidst its tranquil beauty.

There’s tons to see in and around Daringbadi as well. which will certainly excite you. The major attractions here include Midubanda and Badangia Waterfalls, Hill View Park, Doluri river, Butterfly Garden, Kotgarh Wildlife Sanctuary, black pepper and turmeric plantations and Rushikulya river. Belghar Sanctuary, especially, commands a visit since it is home to a number of rare and endangered species of flora and fauna and is inhabited by Dogria Khond – the most primitive tribe of India – also known as the Nakate tribe of the mountains.

There’s plenty of adventure activities one can indulge in at Daringbadi too. You can choose from bird-watching, trekking, camping, to boating and water sports. The nearest airport from Daringbadi is at Bhubaneswar at a distance of about 245 kilometres. From the airport, a direct cab to Daringbadi will take an approximate time of 6 hours to cover the distance.