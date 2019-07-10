A quaint town nestled in the Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya, Dawki is located at a distance of 80-85km from Shillong and Cherrapunjee. Incredibly beautiful, the town sits on the banks of Umngot river, which happens to be its most celebrated attraction. Since Dawki is sandwiched between India and Bangladesh, it is a major centre of trade between the two countries. Besides being a trade hub, the small town is known for its immense natural beauty. Here are some of Dawki’s top attractions:

Jaflong Zero Point

Situated at the India-Bangladesh border, Jaflong Zero Point is one of the top places to visit in Dawki. It overlooks the international border point where Dawki river, also known as Umngot river, crosses India and enters Bangladesh. At Jaflong, hordes of Indian security guards are stationed to keep an eye over any unforeseen circumstances, protecting the country and the travellers. One can easily spot Bangladeshi people on the other side from this point. Jaflong is also popular for its stone formation and is home to the famous Khasi clan.

Burhill Waterfalls

About 9km from Dawki, Burhill Waterfalls is a surreal cascading beauty worth a visit. Located on the Dawki – Riwai road, it is an ideal place for nature lovers courtesy the thick wooded hills surrounding it. While it is difficult to go near the waterfall, one can have great views and take some photographs from the bridge built over it.

Umngot river

Also known as Dawki river, you can easily walk to Umngot river from Dawki Market.

It is the cleanest river that flows in India, so much so that you can see through to the bottom of the river. Umngot river is a prime fishing spot for both Indian and Bangladeshi fishermen and boating in its crystal clear water is highly recommended. The river is also an ideal spot for adventure water sports such as snorkelling, kayaking and other adventure sports such as rappelling and zip-lining. The best time to visit here is in the month of March-April when it hosts the annual boat race on Umngot river.

Guwahati Airport is the nearest airport from Dawki, about 190km away; whereas, Guwahati Railway Station is the nearest railhead, about 172km away.