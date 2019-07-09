A charming village located in the crest of the hills of Madhya Pradesh, Deogarh is primarily known for its rich historical significance. Located in the district of Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, it flourished in the 18th-century, under the rule of the Gond dynasty. The rulers built exotic monuments and structures that are still found in Deogarh.

The most famous of them all is the Dashavatara Temple; one of the architectural marvels of yesteryear. Though in ruins today, it commands a visit especially if you’re a history aficionado. The temple throws light on the Gupta art with its meticulous carvings on wall panels and a beautiful doorway.

Then there’s the glorious Deogarh Fort, singing of magnificence and opulence from every angle. Said to have been built during the reign of Sisodia Dynasty, in the 17th-century, the fort houses 100 rooms and exotic murals that can be found on pillars, balconies and the walls.



Built on the banks of Betwa river, Matatila Dam is one of the oldest dams in the state. With some of the hills surrounding the dam, it’s a picturesque location to indulge in some quietude or even water sports if you’re an adrenaline junkie. Additionally, there’s a lovely rose garden and a children’s park too, prefect for a family outing.

Another temple worth exploring is the Kankali Devi Temple. As one of the oldest and most revered pilgrimage centres in the country, it is believed to be one of the Shaktipeeths. The place attracts hordes of devotees during Navratri and it is believed that during the period, the neck of the deity tilts to one side.

To educate yourself on the history and culture of various tribal groups of Madhya Pradesh, head to the Tribal Museum. The museum has many rooms, galleries and open lobbies dedicated to the artefacts, tools, attires and weapons used by the tribal groups of the region.