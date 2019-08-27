Those who are looking for a reason to visit Bengaluru in January next year, look no further. The global music, arts and sustainable festival DGTL is coming to Bengaluru with its first ever edition in India on the weekend of January 11-12, 2020 at The Lalit Ashok. The festival is going to be at the epicentre of experimental sounds featuring an impressive international and local line-up.

Bengaluru’s first wave line-up features some of the best leading artists and emerging acts from around the world. From German DJ/ Producer Sven Väth to one of the formidable names in recent years Austrian Electronic Duo HVOB, to the Israeli electronic and indie music duo Red Axes; Skatebård – the Norwegian producer of all things electronic; Berlin based Binh who has steadily been climbing Europe’s house and techno ranks, and DJ/ Producer – Molly; the list hits the right notes.



The festival, now in its 7th year will feature a diverse mix of artists striking a balance between leading names in the music scene, the newest discoveries and exciting local talent. With a focus on India’s vibrant creative communities and subcultures, DGTL’s foray into India, especially in the context of Bengaluru, is a testament to its evolving underground movement. DGTL Bengaluru will present an opportunity for festival-goers to explore intersections across sound and visuals through stages with raw and industrial settings, captivating art installations, mesmerizing visuals, seamless indoor-outdoor experiences and an artist line-up that celebrates industrial nostalgia.

A festival of discovery, inspiration and surprise, DGTL will represent a new paradigm of entertainment in Bengaluru. Besides its focus on music, DGTL brings a mix of unique art installations and revolutionary sustainability projects. The Bengaluru edition will push the boundaries of sustainability by experimenting with state-of-the-art innovations to close material loops, eliminate CO2 emissions and increase environmental awareness. Its goal is to become the first circular, climate neutral event by 2020.