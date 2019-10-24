Dhanteras is an auspicious occasion that marks the festival of lights, Diwali. Celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha, on Dhanteras, people worship Lord Dhanvantari, the god of health and Ayurveda. This day is considered auspicious to buy new things that especially include gold, silver, and utensils. Buying them is believed to bring good luck to you for the entire year. When it is about gold shopping which happens rarely in some houses, shopaholics get a chance to explore various places for better designs. If you are one of those shopaholics who is also a traveholic, plan a trip to one of these places on the occasion of Dhanteras. Here we have compiled a list of places around the world, famous for offering a variety of gold jewellery at reasonable prices.

Dubai, UAE

A hub of gold trading, Dubai is one of the most popular places in the world among traveholics. If you wish to buy gold this Dhanteras, Dubai is the place you should head towards. Gold Souk area in Deira is where you will find an elaborate display of gold with intricate designs.

Hong Kong, China

Considered as one of the most sought after places among traveholics, Hong Kong is popular because of its lively environment and impeccable street food. Not only this, but Hong Kong also offers gold jewellery with creative designs. You can also ask the jeweller to make customised jewellery for you. Notably, the city is one of the most active gold trading markets globally.

Marrakech, Morocco

In Marrakech, you can directly purchase gold from the designers and you don’t need to contact the middle man. Jewels, Gallerie Al Yel, Joanna Bristow, and the Khalid Art Gallery are some of the popular shops in the city from where you can go this Dhanteras to buy a perfect gold set for you or any of your family member.