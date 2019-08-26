One of the least known destinations in Madhya Pradesh, Dhar is often a favourite among the off-beat traveller. The city used to be the capital of Malwa until Mandu became its prime centre. From forts, to old temples and mosques to waterfalls and streams, Dhar is a great mix of architectural marvel and natural beauty.

About 908 feet above sea level, Dhar’s cultural and historic significance is what truly attracts travellers from all over the country. Ruled by the Paramara Dynasty for the longest time and then the Sultans of Delhi during the Mughal Period, Dhar is a treasure trove of iconic structures.

One such interesting attraction is the Bhoj Shala, which is essentially a mosque, but is called that because King Bhoja, who built it, was a great lover of literature. Keep an eye out for some of his inscriptions engraved on the walls of the mosque.

धार किला 🚩



Other popular things to see are Lath Masjid and Bagh Caves. The Bagh Caves, especially, are famous for its cave paintings and rock-cut architecture; believed to have been around for thousands of years since the Gupta period. Lath Masjid, also known as Pillar Mosque, built by Dilawar Khan in the 15th-century, must be visited for its architectural grandeur.

Dhar Fort, another historical monument, is unmissable for its magnificent beauty and splendour. Some of the most regal forts of India are found in Madhya Pradesh and this is definitely one among them. For the history buffs, a visit to Dhar Museum is a must; it houses a number of sculptures and antiquities from the ancient times. If time permits, other popular attractions to visit includes Tomb of Shaykh Changal, Kamal Maula Campus, Cenotaphs and Old City Palace and Jheera Bagh Palace.

The nearest airport from Dhar is Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport in Indore, about 64km away.