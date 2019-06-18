Dirang, located in the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh is a place of immense scenic beauty and natural marvels; a must visit for anyone seeking bliss and quietude. This place has an idyllic location for a peaceful retreat up in the hills of the northeast with the snow-capped mountains, gushing streams and lush greenery for company.

When in Dirang, start your tour with the National Research Centre On Yak; a centre responsible for conserving the Indian Yak. Improving yak and yak products are part of the agenda of the centre; and a traveller is allowed to visit here with prior permission.

Dirang Dzong, a tribal area on the shores of Dirang river is a must visit too. The architecture of this tribal colony is stunning; made of stone and wood, the houses here are over 500 years old. The Dzong Fort in particular is quite a marvel, with Buddhist architectural influences. Though it’s in ruins now, they’re proof of the architectural brilliance of the olden days.

For those who love to sit by a Hot Water Spring, here’s your chance. There’s one in Dirang; it flows from the nearby hills, and into river Dirang. Rich in sulphur and known for its curative powers, a bath in the Hot Water Spring is highly recommended.

Sangti Valley, about 7km from Dirang, is surrounded by the Eastern Himalayas, dense forests and pristine rivers. Black-necked cranes migrate to this valley from China during the winter months and make for quite a spectacle; and then fly back to their homes during April and May.

Other attractions in Dirang include the Kalachakra Gompa, Regional Apple Nursery, Progeny Orchard and Kiwi Farms. If you travel further on your stay in Dirang, you must explore Bomdila, another famous destination in the northeast. The tourist places in Dirang are not only picturesque but also offer enough scope for activities like trekking and bird-watching.