Located at an altitude of 3,280 metres above sea level in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir, Drass is often hailed as the ‘Gateway to Ladakh.’ Due to its close proximity to India and Pakistan’s LOC (Line of Control), it has always been in the limelight, though not always for good reason. However, despite that, Drass maintains a charm that guarantees a mesmerising time in the foothills of the Himalayas.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

Zoji La is a high mountain pass in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, located on National Highway 1 between Srinagar and Leh in the western section of the Himalayan mountain range. It separates Kashmir Valley to its west from Dras Valley to its northeast. #LimitlessWanderer .Explore Ladadkh With Us 👉👇 • • • 📸✈ @limitless_wanderer • ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Photo curated by @drass.kargil #follow ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ • We are born of Love, Love is mother. (rumi) • ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Tag @drass.kargil and use #drass to get featured ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ • Follow us for your daily dose of Himalayas. .❤ Clean Ladakh Green Ladakh ❤• .–Keep Loving And Sharing… . Show us some love by following our #facebook page too. Link in bio ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ #kashmir #kashmirdiaries #kashmiri #kashmirlovers #kashmirtourism #kashmir_lovers #photography #kashmirvalley #nature #kashmirbeauty #kashmirlife #captivatingkashmir #instagram #kashmirphotographers #india

A post shared by DRASS THE GATEWAY OF LADAKH (@drass.kargil) on


Drass holds the status of being the coldest place in India; the region witnesses extreme cold and heavy snowfall for most part of the year. From pristine valleys, picturesque landscapes to spiritual monuments, the region also has a memorial dedicated to the Indian soldiers who, while fighting for their country in the Kargil War of 1999, lost their lives. Called the Drass War Memorial or ‘Vijaypath,’ the structure stands tall in a raw, barren and picturesque landscape; a must-visit for every avid traveller.

About 8km from Drass, Mushkoh Valley is a glacial paradise, most known for its remarkable wild flowers (that bloom in the summer months) and trekking trails that offer the most surreal experiences. If you’re an adventure enthusiast, a trek here is highly recommended.

Then there’s the wonderful meadow of Minamarg, about 30km from Drass, resting right after Zojila Pass. Surrounded by the pristine Machoi Glacier (this is where the Drass river originates from) and brimming with lush vegetation and exotic flora, it is a true paradise for all nature lovers.

For the most spectacular view of the Drass Valley and the Line of Control, visit Manman Top, about 10 kilometres from Drass. If you’re looking for a slightly more immersive experience in Drass, look no further than Laser La, a charming, unexplored hill station known for its dazzling milky white river and the stunning Laser La glacier located here.