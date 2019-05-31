Located in the southern-most part of Rajasthan, Dungarpur is a place replete with charming palaces and exquisite architecture. Running through it are the two beautiful and rejuvenating rivers, Mahi and Som, that lend it a serene atmosphere. However, if you spend a day or two in the fastest developing town of Dungarpur, make sure these places are on your list.

If you’ve always wanted to stay at an inspired heritage property, look no further than Udai Bilas Palace. It’s a grand Rajasthani palace with exquisite interiors. The palace is built in the traditional Rajput style of architecture, with very distinctive balconies, windows and arches. The best part about the property is its Ek Thambiya Mahal, a section adorned with intricate designs on its pillars and striking sculptures that could take up an entire day of examining.

Head to Gaib Sagar Lake, for some deep-rooted cultural and historic ambiance. Built by Maharaja Gopinath, the lake is a great place to sit back and relax and soak in the beauty of everything around. Badal Mahal, sits pretty on the banks of this very lake; a dome shaped palace that offers stunning views of the lake and the famous Srinathji Temple, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple showcases splendid craftsmanship, and built in the Mughal and Rajput style of architecture. The use of the local Pareva stone in this structure is worth a visit.

Last but not the least, Juna Mahal or Old Palace, is a grand 13th-century seven-storied edifice, and a true testament to the architectural brilliance of the bygone era without the aid of modern technology. While Juna Mahal has a rugged exterior, that was built in an effort to throw enemies off track, the interiors are anything but general. The palace is decorated with artistic murals, paintings, and delicate mirror and glass work on its walls. The use of the blue Pareva stone in decorating the arches, windows and pillars lends the palace a distinctive character.