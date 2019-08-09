There’s speculation around the bringing back of service charges levied on e-tickets on Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), that were waived off when demonetisation happened in November 2016. This means that booking an e-ticket now is going to cost more for the passengers.

According to sources, the Finance Ministry (MoF) recently wrote a letter to the Railways department asking them to use their discretion on levying service charges on e-tickets, after they reportedly expressed their inability to provide INR 88 crore that the ticketing arm had to bear after the withdrawal of service charges on booking e-tickets.

This was all done to promote the campaign of Digital India; however IRCTC ended up incurring huge losses post withdrawal of service charges on online tickets. The aim was to incentivise cashless transactions through online booking, and it worked out better than expected.

The Finance Ministry had assured IRCTC that they will compensate for all the losses that the ticketing arm would have to bear owing to their decision, but looks like that didn’t quite go as expected. The only way IRCTC can recover its losses is by now again imposing a service charge of INR 20 on booking online tickets for Sleeper Class and INR 40 for booking tickets for Air-Conditioned Class.

The passengers, however, are not going to be happy with this move. It’s totally against the interest of passengers; plus, online booking reduced their expenses too since there was a reduced number of windows, booking clerks and other expenses required for the department to function. Ideally, the sale of tickets is the responsibility of the railways and imposing service charge on the passengers is just unfair.

The MoF believes that the restoration of service charge again should generate at least INR 200 crore for railways; the amount is necessary in meeting the escalating costs of maintaining the IRCTC website and protecting it from people who book tickets illegally.