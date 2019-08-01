In the wake of the Odisha Rasgulla earning a GI (geographical indication) tag, less than two years after Kolkata earned one for its Rasgullas, it’s time to do a ubiquitous food trail of the state. From Chenna Poda to Dalma, here are the top dishes to eat when in Odisha:

Khicede

Known as Khichdi in other states, Odisha’s Khicede is a wholesome meal of rice and lentils cooked together in ghee. While it is offered as the main bhog to Lord Jagannath at the Puri Temple, it’s also a staple there with a side serving of curd and papad.

Chungdi Malai

Mildly spiced and creamy prawn curry, the flavours of Chungdi Malai are enhanced majorly because it’s cooked in coconut milk. Best served with steamed basmati rice, this delicacy is a must try for all sea-food lovers.



Dalma

If you’re a vegetarian, Dalma has to be on your list. Made with roasted moong dal, a few regular spices and a whole lot of veggies such as pumpkin, plantain and papaya, there’s nothing more you need with your rice than this beautiful variation of dal.

Dahi vada and aloo dum

Two of India’s best street foods are brought together in the Odia version. Sold like hot cakes from five in the morning, this street food is a great way to understand how the people of Odisha like their flavours. The creaminess of dahi vadas carefully neutralise the spiciness of aloo dum, making it an instant hit among foodies.

Chhena Poda

This is the Odisha version of a cheesecake. Chenna Poda is a burnt home-made cottage cheese mixed with semolina (for the texture) and sugar syrup. It is baked for several hours until it turns brownish red and the caramelised sugar brings out the distinctive flavours.

Kanika

A traditional sweet pulao, Kanika finds a place in the 56 items in Lord Jagannath’s ‘Chappan Bhog.’ The aromatic basmati rice used to prepare it is best accompanied with some chicken or mutton curry.