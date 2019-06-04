Hong Kong is blessed with mild to moderate weather making it a popular destination year round. With the city coming alive with festivities, June is the perfect time to plan a mix of outdoor and indoor experiences when visiting Hong Kong. While we are all familiar with Disneyland and Ocean Park, it is the offbeat experiences that will provide a bigger thrill of discovery. Here are the places you must explore to discover Hong Kong like a local.

Chant prayers at the Chi Lin Nunnery

Established in 1934 and renovated in Tang Dynasty style, the Chi Lin Nunnery is a large temple complex of elegant wooden architecture, treasured buddhist relics and soul soothing lotus ponds. The architecture is intended to demonstrate the harmony of humans with nature. You will witness silent nuns chanting prayers and offering fruit and rice to Buddha. Chi Lin Nunnery is considered as one of the most beautiful shrines in Hong Kong, and if you love Chinese culture, it is definitely worth exploring.

Hike up the Dragon’s Back

One of the most accessible hikes to the bustling city center is the Dragon’s Back – a trail that follows an undulating ridge on the southern end of Hong Kong island, much like, well, walking on a Dragon’s Back. The five-mile Dragon’s Back hike affords spectacular views of fishing villages and pristine beaches. Once you have hiked up to the Dragon’s Back, paraglide your way down to the island. It will give you the best view of the endless ocean horizons and boats on the bright blue sea.

Celebrate like a local at the Dragon Boat Festival

Colorful, dramatic, exciting and unforgettable, Dragon Boat Racing is celebrated every year in the month of June, attracting people from all over the world. The international race at Victoria Harbour is where the Dragon Boat action takes place followed by a massive party in the waterfront with gorgeous skylines. Teams race the fierce looking dragon boats to the beats of heavy drums. There are live entertainers, marching bands, lion dances and food trucks that will keep you busy and happy throughout the day.

Hong Kong Global Geopark

Despite popularly being known as the concrete jungle, over 60% of Hong Kong is categorized as ‘natural terrain’ and millions of years ago, the area was filled with volcanoes. The UNESCO listed Hong Kong Global Geopark is the crowning glory of the city’s natural spaces and consists of two geological regions: the widely distributed hexagonal rock columns in Sai Kung and of northeast New Territories region which comprises sedimentary rocks formed in different geological periods. For adventure seekers, hiking along the MacLehose trail offers unobstructed views of the columns.