One of the most unexplored places in Himachal Pradesh, Janjehli is where you can indulge in the beauty and bounty of nature, minus the crowds of nearby hill stations of Shimla and Kullu. Located at an altitude of about 7,217 feet above sea level, Janjehli is also famous for the many trekking and hiking opportunities it presents to the locals and discerning travellers.

It can be best described as a secluded paradise; surrounded by lush forests and dense meadows. Janjheli also serves as a base camp for trekkers and campers on their way to Shoja, Karsog, Chindi and Shikari Devi.

One of the major attraction of Janjehli is Shikari Devi Temple, perched at a height of 3,332 metres above sea level. It’s quite a trek to the top of the temple; however, if you can catch a captivating sunrise or sunset from the temple, it makes it completely worth the effort.

Shaily Peak too, offers scope for trekking, apart from sweeping panoramic views of the lush verdant greenery of the surrounding areas. It is one of the natural peaks of the scenic hamlet of Naldehra. A drive to Shailey Peak is also memorable, the scenery around makes for a great photography experience.

Another little hamlet worth exploring is Chindi. Blessed with abundant apple orchards, it looks straight out of a painting. There are numerous small temples of importance not too far away from Chindi. It is easily accessible via Tattapani from Shimla and is approximately 107 kilometres from Mandi. If you’ve extra time in hand, also visit the Karsog Valley famous for the Kamaksha Devi Temple and Mahunag Temple.

The nearest airport from Janjehli is in Kullu at a distance of 115km/3 hours. The nearest major railway station is in Shimla at a distance of 140 kilometres. Shimla is well-connected to other major cities by road as well.