For most travellers nothing equals some quality time in the lap of nature. That could be while trekking, camping or just staying in a resort in the middle of a wilderness. Now, there’s something called the Canopy Walk that is hitting the right notes with nature enthusiasts.

India’s first canopy walk is offered at the Kuveshi forest area near Castle Rock in Uttar Kannada. The canopy walk was available only in a select few countries such as Malaysia and Australia, until some time back. However, it was brought to India only last year, and is among the top must-have experiences for every traveller in the country.

A traveller can experience walking on this 240-metre canopy walkway about 30 metre from the ground level. Once you arrive at Kunigini check post near Castle Rock, get your tickets after producing your identity card or other relevant document. Then from there Kuveshi is just a short drive away. From Kuveshi, you will have to walk 2.5km through the forest to reach the canopy walk.

Situated near the Karnataka-Goa border, this walk is a must for wildlife enthusiasts as well as adventure lovers. Even if you are near Dandeli, Dudhsagar Falls or anywhere in South Goa, don’t forget to couple this unique experience with your trip. You can go in a group of ten people (the maximum number allowed for a single trip) and explore the stunning beauty of the Western Ghats like never before.

Walking over the canopy will present you with a bird’s eye view of one of the country’s best tropical rainforests and brilliant avian diversity; so carry your cameras. The most exotic flora includes the Malabar tamarind, silver oak, eucalyptus, bamboo, and teak wood trees. The most commonly spotted bird species include the Malabar squirrel, lion-tailed macaque, white-bellied treepie, hornbill, woodpeckers and butterflies.