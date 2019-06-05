If you’re in a quandary as to where your next beach destination holiday should be -Andaman or Goa, no matter what you choose both have their unique charm and experiences to offer. However, to make it easier for you to pick one, here’s what both these places offer to the intrepid traveller.

Major attractions in both the places

Both Goa and Andaman have their own little unique offerings.

While the beaches of Goa are the best thing about the place, you can also visit the various churches there, enjoy an evening at Fort Aguada, take a ferry ride in the Mandovi river, visit Dudhsagar Waterfall or walk through the quaint colony of Fontainhas. About 3 days is enough to enjoy what the city has to offer.

On the other hand, Andaman can be explored for at least a week with new experiences on offer everyday. It definitely has some of the most exotic beaches to discover, but the other sightseeing options take the cake. The Cellular Jail, also known as Kala Pani is a must visit, as are the Ross and Smith Islands with a unique white sand bridge connecting them. Walking on the natural stone bridge of Neil Island called Howrah Bridge is also recommended. Mountains such as the Saddle Peak and Mount Harriet; limestone caves with the stalactites and stalagmites formations; spotting wildlife such as Olive Ridley turtle, Dugong – the state animal and even endemic birds species make it an experience-packed trip.

Water sports

While both Andaman and Goa are a hub for water sports, the sheer beauty of Andaman’s coral reefs as seen while scuba diving, snorkelling and sea walking makes it a clear winner. Basically, for underwater activities choose Andaman, and if you want to indulge in parasailing and banana boat rides, head to Goa.

Retreats

If you’re conducting a corporate retreat, then Andaman is a better option since it is an exotic locations far removed from the daily humdrum of city lives. Goa is great if you want to keep it casual, short and party hard.

Cost

The flight cost to Andaman is relatively higher than travelling to Goa. Apart from that the accommodation and local commute are at par with each other. Also, if you want to save time, Goa is easier to access from Mumbai, whereas Andaman is easier to reach from Kolkata and Chennai.