Flight tickets as cheap as of Rs 899 will soon be available from AirAsia as the low-cost carrier has launched a big sale, celebrating the milestone of flying 600 million passengers internationally.

Passengers flying with AirAsia to all destinations can now avail exciting offers during the 3-day long sale period that begins on September 23. International tickets booked during this sale period may cost as cheap as only Rs 2,099.

The travel period should be between February 10 and December 12, 2020. Priority booking will start on September 22.

AirAsia BIG members will enjoy 24-hours priority access to the sale from 21:30 hours on September 22.

Speaking about the launch of Big Sale, Sanjay Kumar, COO, AirAsia India, said, “As one of the most preferred low-cost carriers in the world, we encourage more and more people to travel the world. With the holiday and festive season just around the corner, most people who are looking to travel can now plan their holiday to perfection with AirAsia’s Big Sale. With the launch of Big Sale, AirAsia intends is to make flying accessible to everyone across the world.”

AirAsia India currently has a fleet of 22 aircraft covering 20 interesting destinations across the country.

AirAsia, the largest airline in Malaysia, is a low-cost airline headquartered near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It was established in 1993 and began operations on 18 November 1996.

AirAsia announced its Indian low-cost affiliate airline on 19 February 2013.

Early this month, Air Asia announced its decision to start operations from Tripura from next month.