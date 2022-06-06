Ladakh: Here’s a piece of good news for all the travel aficionados! A road trip to Spiti, Ladakh and other locations in the trans-Himalayan region will no longer be difficult as several roads in the circuit have been reopened and vehicles are now allowed to move. However, those routes will stay open depending on climate situations.Also Read - Mandatory 48 Hour-Acclimatisation For All Those Travelling To Leh; Ladakh District Administration Issues Advisory

It would be easier for the travelers to explore the stunning Ladakh, Spiti, Zanskar regions as roads open up but with few restrictions. Read on for all of the details.

Ladakh Circuit

The route from Srinagar to Leh is now open. Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) traffic will be allowed on both the sides between Sonamarg and Kargil from 5 AM to 5 PM. However, traffic will not be allowed on Fridays.

Also, the street trip from Manali to Leh is now possible as the route is open for vehicular movement. It is advised to exercise a little bit of caution around Baralacha La and Lachung La. Also, one has to be organized to stand a few traffic jams in Taglang La. While coming down from Leh to Manali, no traffic is authorized from Upshi after 10 AM.

Spiti Circuit

On the Shimla-Manali-Spiti circuit, the route from Shimla to Kaza is now open. Travelers will not face many difficulties traveling to Spiti as the street situations have improved in all of the routes to Kaza. Further, the street from Manali to Kaza is likewise open for vehicular movement. One also has to be conscious of the fact that the street situations aren’t pretty right as usual, mainly for small cars.

It is now viable to tour from Kaza to Chandratal also, even though dusty roads would possibly create a chunk of a hassle.

Zanskar Circuit

The direction from Manali – Shinku La – Padum has additionally been opened for travelers. The street condition is mostly fine, with a mixture of avenue and dust track.