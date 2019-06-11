Gundlupet, in Chamarajanagar district is a border town in the Indian states of Karnataka and Kerala. Around 56km from the Mysore-Ooty highway and around 200km from Bangalore, Gundlupet is literally the last town in Karnataka in transit to Ooty, Wayanad, or even Kozhikode.

The famous Bandipur National Park is about 17km from Gundlupet. Earlier known as ‘Vijayapura’ Gundlupet got its name from its close proximity to the Vijayanarayana Sanctuary. The reason why it’s such a delight to visit is the natural scenic beauty that it affords to the traveller.

Especially during this time of the year, when it receives an average rainfall of 600mm through the months of June to September. The primary products here are jowar, ragi, sugar stick, turmeric, onion and banana and the characteristic vegetation of the region is dry thorn forest, as can be found in the adjacent woods off Bandipur National Park.

However, the most striking and distinctive characteristic of this quaint town are its cultivation of flowers. A large number of travellers flock here just to indulge in some photography and soak in the colours and beauty of the place. There are lush sun-flower farms here, and interestingly, farmers often charge ₹50 for taking one selfie. If you want to check them out from a height, the best views of the flower farms are from the Gopalaswamy Hills.

If you’re en route to Ooty from Bangalore, make sure you stop at Gundlupet. If you have extra time in hand, go around the town in an auto rickshaw. Other important attractions to see here are the Mariamma Temple, Gopalaswamy Hills, Kodasoge Shiva Temple, Manchalli Cave Temple, Narasamangala Shiva Temple, Parvathi Hills, and Terakanabi and Triyambakpura Temples. It’s highly recommended that you round off your trip here with an authentic, Mangalorean style meal of fish curry and rice.