While travelling is fun, it often comes with its own set of problems. Some of them arise out of our negligence and laziness. So, the next time you travel make sure you pay attention to the little things to make your trip that much easier and smoother. Here are some rather effective tips to follow:

Know your hotel information handy

It’s always a good idea to have the hotel’s name, address, phone number, and a map of its neighbourhood on your phone. That way you don’t have to scout emails when the need arises.

Take old currency with you

It’s quite a hassle to exchang foreign currency after you’ve returned home from a trip. What you can do instead is take them with you the next time you make an international trip; and then, when you get their local currency, you can exchange the old money from the other country at the same time.

Always check-in online

While you save tons of time with prior check-in, you also get to choose a seat of your liking. The longer you take to check-in, the faster you lose out on all the best aisle and window seats. As a thumb rule, check in online, that typically happens up to 24 hours before your flight.

Mark your bags with a tag

Most of us buy all our bags from the same stores and the same manufacturers. As a result, it’s an endless stream of identical bags on the baggage claim. However, to save you a lot of time and anxiety, mark your bags with interesting tags so that you can spot yours from a mile away.

Remember your flight number

While this may seem rather silly, remembering your flight number can actually save you a lot of hassle. That’s because you’re spared the hassle of looking at your boarding pass every time you need to use the flight number at the baggage claim or even connecting flights.