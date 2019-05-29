The sacred city of Haridwar is a fine blend of history, religion and culture. Located on the foothills of Himalaya and on the banks of river Ganga, it’s a scenic getaway and a balm to sore minds. It is more than just a religious city; it offers unadulterated peace to those who are seeking it. From indulging in yoga, to learning the Sanskrit language, one can do a lot here. However, these are the places you must see when in Haridwar.

Har Ki Pauri

Probably the most popular place in Haridwar, Har Ki Pauri is an ancient ghat, where hordes of people flock to every year for a dip in the waters. The highlight, however, of Har Ki Pauri is the evening Aarti that is organised each evening with great zeal.

Bharat Mata Temple

The most massive and unique temple in Haridwar, Bharat Mata Temple is dedicated to Mother India and houses different deities of historical importance. The temple is an 8-storey structure with each floor dedicated to various Gods and mythological heroes. Other important temples you must visit are Chandi Devi Temple and Daksha Mahadev Temple.

Kanva Rishi Ashram

A haven for nature lovers, Kanva Rishi Ashram is about 40km away from the bustling Haridwar city. Tucked amidst tranquil nature, Kanva Rishi Ashram is perfect for those who want to live in complete peace and quietude.

View this post on Instagram Ropeway to Mata Mansa Devi Temple, Haridwar. A post shared by Gokul Anil (@flaringphoenix_) on Apr 24, 2019 at 7:19am PDT

Mansa Devi Temple

Perched on Bilwa Parvat, Mansa Devi Temple can only be reached by a cable car. The temple is dedicated to Goddess Mansa with two prime idols of her in the main temple. The views from the cable car are spectacular; it’s an experience not to be missed.

Chilla Wildlife Sanctuary

Also known as the Rajaji Wildlife Sanctuary, it’s about 18km away from Haridwar. This wildlife reserve is home to species such as elephants, tigers, bears and small cats. The 249 square kilometre park is also home to a variety of flora that contributes to the overall beauty of the place.