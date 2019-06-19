A beautiful hamlet, tucked away in the hills of Uttarakhand – Harsil is a must visit for the weary soul in need for absolute bliss and solitude. A few kilometres from Gangotri, Harsil is also popularly known as the ‘Camper’s Bay of Uttarakhand.’ From sweeping gorgeous vistas of the mountains, to a simple lifestyle of the people here, the serenity here will have you under a spell.

Surrounded by snow-clad peak, dense pine forests, and home to gorgeous flora and fauna, Harsil is a welcome change from the routinely visit to Rishikesh or Haridwar. However, since it’s not commercialised, there aren’t luxe properties or modern amenities here. If you can make do with simple guest-houses and home-stays, you’re good to go.

Harsil is known for its ripe plump apples, as well as its trekking trails. If you’d like to much on a juicy apple while exploring the region; it’s highly recommended that you undertake the adventurous treks to Dayara Bugyal and Khatling Glacier, and to hamlets like Mukhwas and Dharali villages.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

The best thing about a trip to the mountains is that you take an unknown route, you follow a trail and land up at a place with the most amazing views. During my last trip to Harsil-Gangotri, we followed a small trail near Dharali, walked across a suspension bridge over the river Bhagirathi, trekked for a few hundred metres and reached a spot with a view like this. This spot gave us one of the best views of Harsil. The river going down below the valley and high altitude snow clad peaks overlooking the landscape. And the best part – It was only us going through this trail and nobody else in sight except a few locals of the village. A few metres from here we reached a beautiful waterfall with completely clean water. Definitely the ‘Eureka’ moment we look forward to in every road trip. Harshil, Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, india. courtesy : @theunrulytraveler #uttarakhandheaven #realhimalayangirls #indeedindian #indiapictures #incredibleindia #indianphotography #mainpahadi #himachal #uttarakhand #himalayas #himalayasin #thehimalayanlife #uttarkashi

A post shared by UttarakhandHeaven.in (@uttarakhandheaven) on


Just a few kilometres from Harsil, Dharali in particular, is known for its apple orchards.  The Shiva Temple in this village is a prime attraction as well. Mukhwas, however, is known as the home of Goddess Gangtori. A lot of pilgrims are seen worshipping the village, since Mukhwas is considered to be the gate to Gangotri.

At a distance of 25km from Harsil, Gangotri is one of the holiest Hindu pilgrimage sites in India. Whether or not you’re on a Chota Char Dham Yatra, if you have the time, visit Gangotri for a surreal spiritual experience.

Last but not the least, Sattal is a paradise for birders, nature lovers as well as photography aficionados. Located a few kilometres from Harsil, you can reach Sattal on a 3km trek from Dharali.

 