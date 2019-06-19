A beautiful hamlet, tucked away in the hills of Uttarakhand – Harsil is a must visit for the weary soul in need for absolute bliss and solitude. A few kilometres from Gangotri, Harsil is also popularly known as the ‘Camper’s Bay of Uttarakhand.’ From sweeping gorgeous vistas of the mountains, to a simple lifestyle of the people here, the serenity here will have you under a spell.

Surrounded by snow-clad peak, dense pine forests, and home to gorgeous flora and fauna, Harsil is a welcome change from the routinely visit to Rishikesh or Haridwar. However, since it’s not commercialised, there aren’t luxe properties or modern amenities here. If you can make do with simple guest-houses and home-stays, you’re good to go.

Harsil is known for its ripe plump apples, as well as its trekking trails. If you’d like to much on a juicy apple while exploring the region; it’s highly recommended that you undertake the adventurous treks to Dayara Bugyal and Khatling Glacier, and to hamlets like Mukhwas and Dharali villages.



Just a few kilometres from Harsil, Dharali in particular, is known for its apple orchards. The Shiva Temple in this village is a prime attraction as well. Mukhwas, however, is known as the home of Goddess Gangtori. A lot of pilgrims are seen worshipping the village, since Mukhwas is considered to be the gate to Gangotri.

At a distance of 25km from Harsil, Gangotri is one of the holiest Hindu pilgrimage sites in India. Whether or not you’re on a Chota Char Dham Yatra, if you have the time, visit Gangotri for a surreal spiritual experience.

Last but not the least, Sattal is a paradise for birders, nature lovers as well as photography aficionados. Located a few kilometres from Harsil, you can reach Sattal on a 3km trek from Dharali.