New Delhi: In the wake of severe snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, authorities in the state have on Wednesday advised people from the rest part of the country not to popular tourist destinations of Shimla and Manali. The advisory from the state administration comes as a number of roads have been blocked in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy snowfall.

As per the latest updates, a total of 588 roads have been closed, 2436 electricity supply lines disrupted and 33 water supply schemes hampered in the state. Moreover, in 8 districts of the state, 1 foot to 4 feet snow has accumulated at different locations.

Posting a message on its Facebook page, the Shimla Police updated that all the roads leading towards the city are blocked. “It will be appropriate not to travel till the opening of the roads,” Shimla SP Omapati Jamwal told PTI.

After the severe snowfall, a number of tourists have been stranded in Shimla for several hours because the roads are snow-bound.

Apart from Shimla, the Kullu Police also stated that the lower areas of Manali have been blocked due to heavy snowfall. “The vehicles are not allowed beyond green tax barrier,” Kullu SP Gaurav Singh updated.

It is better if tourists avoid visiting Manali at this time. The Kullu Police has also requested the public not to take their vehicles towards Manali till further instructions are given by the administration.

The development comes as Shimla received 20 cm snowfall between 5.30 PM on Tuesday and 8.30 AM on Wednesday.

As per updates from the Meteorological (MeT) Department, Dalhousie in Chamba district received 35 cm snowfall, Manali in Kullu district (22 cm), Kalpa in Kinnaur district (16 cm) and Lahaul-Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong (8 cm).

The IMD further updated that Kharapather witnessed 60 cm snowfall, Khadrala (33 cm), Gondola (18.5 cm), Theog (12 cm), Jubbal (7.5 cm) and Pooh (5 cm) during the period.