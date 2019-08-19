As something that we notice all the time but don’t know the reason to, here’s discussing why passenger aircrafts are mostly white in colour. While every airline in the world essentially has its own distinctive branding and uniform, the one thing that is by large common is the aircraft’s base colour as white. Here’s why:

The colour doesn’t fade

Ideally, an aircraft painted another colour would require touch-ups and repainting after every couple of years since flying at high altitudes exposes it to various atmospheric conditions. Now, while the paint costs money, apparently, extra coating of paint is also said to add weight to the aircraft. Whereas, white paint doesn’t fade and needs no extra maintenance for a longer period of time.

Signs of damage can be detected more easily

Both commercial and passenger aircrafts are regularly checked for surface damage such as cracks and dents; as a part of their safety protocol. A white surface just easily allows for any problem to be identified; from dents to oil spills.

Keeps the aircraft cool

The main reason why aircrafts are painted white is because it helps in reflecting sunlight. While other colours would absorb light, heating up the body; painting a plane white minimises the heating and also potential damage from solar radiation both when it is in flight or parked on the runway.

Helps avoid bird strikes

A collision between a bird and an aircraft is quite a common occurrence in flight or even while take off and landing. While it cannot be completely avoided, the white exteriors enhances aircraft visibility and potentially decreases collision with birds. Darker colour schemes are believed to reduce the contrast between the aircraft and the backdrop, in turn, reducing the ability of the birds to detect aircraft in sufficient time to avoid bumping into them.