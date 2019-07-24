While travelling is a great way to de-stress and enjoy your holiday, sometimes if things are not planned properly, it can even suck all energy out of you. So whether you’re going alone or with family, make sure you exercise these simple tips for a smooth-flowing vacation.

Get the best seat on your flight and choose your flight wisely

If it’s a long flight and you’ve got the miles or the money, please use it for an upgrade. Even if you can’t afford business class, paying extra money for a seat with extra legroom is always worth it. Also, window seats provide an added advantage of helping you sleep better, with something to lean on. It also helps to avoid really early or red-eye flights because that means that you don’t have to compromise on your sleep.

Eat carefully

Your normal diet is extremely different from the one you follow (or not) on your trip. The best thing to do is eat at safe and hygienic places and steer clear of foods that scream trouble. Also avoiding sugar, soda and junk generally helps.

Exercise

If you’re an avid traveller, you will notice how even some light exercise can help in keeping you flexible. You don’t have to hit the gym for that; anything from a swim in your hotel pool to a quick run in your neighbourhood can really amp up your health game.

Have a jet lag recovery plan

Jet lag is a common occurrence if you’ve had a long flight. It results in fatigue, headaches, or worse, insomnia in most cases. You can either combat it by carrying supplements such as melatonin or adjusting your sleep schedules prior to the trip.

Early check-in or late checkout

If you know you have a late flight or you’ll fly in before the check-in time, intimate your hotel. Work out a plan with them in either case; if it entails paying a little extra to get your room early or keep it till late – do it. It not only saves energy but also keeps your spirits high.