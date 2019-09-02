Your quintessential Rajasthani city, Udaipur is a place best known for its many lakes and palaces. While it’s recommended that you visit the obvious sightseeing attractions such as Lake Pichola, City Palace, Fateh Sagar Lake and Saheliyo-ki-Bari, you will find the city’s truest essence in the lesser known gems. These are the places you must explore for a more local experience.

Shilpgram

A tribal village known for cultural festivals, Shilpgram is every art lover’s paradise. Located on the outskirts of Udaipur, this is where the rural Rajasthani handicrafts are made and displayed. Spread over 70 acres, Shilpgram is akin to a rural museum that brings to the limelight the rich culture and lifestyle of the state. The village is also home to an open-air amphitheatre that can seat 8,000 people at once.

Ahar Cenotaphs

A must-visit for history buffs, Ahar Cenotaphs is an age-old complex housing close to 250 cenotaphs of the Maharajas of the Mewar Kingdom. It is believed that a total of 19 Maharajas were cremated here over a span of 350 years.



Badi Lake

If you want to enjoy the tranquility of a lake in Udaipur sans the crowd, Badi Lake is your best bet. Located about 10km from the centre of Udaipur, it is an artificial freshwater lake that was built in the 17th-century by a local king.

Pratap Park

A relatively newer garden in Udaipur, Pratap Park is the perfect spot for a leisurely walk in the evening. Built on the banks of Lake Pichola, the park is known for its beautiful floral plantations and an open gym.

Udaipur Solar Observatory

Udaipur is quite favourable for night sky and solar observations. If watching the stars twinkle closely is on your list, visit the Udaipur Solar Observatory located on an island in Fateh Sagar Lake. Established in the year 1976, it is one of the best places in the country to do this offbeat activity.