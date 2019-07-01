A Schengen visa is a tourist visa that allows international travellers to freely enter and move within the 26 Schengen countries of Europe. While travelling to a Schengen country is fun, there’s an added sense of responsibility of being safe and secure especially for international travellers.

Which is where the need for a travel insurance for the Schengen visa arises. Essentially, an adequate Schengen visa travel insurance must cover the period of the traveller’s stay or transit in the Schengen area (upto 90 days within a 180-day period) and be valid in all Schengen countries. However here are some of the factors that you need to consider before buying a Schengen travel insurance.

It should cover delayed luggage

Get an travel insurance plan that provides reimbursement for the emergency purchase of clothes, toiletries, and the like in case your luggage is delayed by 6 or more hours.

Personal accident and medical cover

Personal accident insurance as well as medical coverage is absolutely mandatory; check whether your insurance covers both before finalising on your policy. A medical insurance is typically important because experiencing new foods, culture and environments can increase ones risk of food poisoning and other unexpected accidents. Take that risk out of your trip by knowing you’re covered with travel medical insurance.

Must cover the loss of travel documents

While you must take every precaution to not let it happen, should you lose your passport or visa, the insurance company will reimburse the cost of the duplicate documents.

Miscellaneous

Additionally, your travel insurance should cover unexpected trip delays and personal liability cover. The travel insurance policy must also cover emergency medical evacuation, urgent medical attention, return of mortal remains, emergency hospital treatment. Also, pick a travel insurance policy as per your requirement; you can choose from a multi-trip insurance, student travel insurance or a senior citizen travel insurance.