With wildlife travel slowly becoming a trend world-wide, travellers have started opting for wildlife holidays as opposed to the famous beach holidays. From whales in the island nation of Sri Lanka to the iconic Bengal tiger in India, the exotic wildlife is suffering due to various factors.

India

India’s incredible wildlife is spread across 100 national parks, covering 40,403 square kilometres of protected land. While it is the iconic Bengal tiger that often is the most popular, other iconic animals dotting India’s forests, grasslands, rivers and mountains include the pink flamingos, leopard and the golden langur. However, most of them have made it to the endangered list; owing to climate change and deforestation’s devastating impact on the environment and wildlife.



Sri Lanka

Though Sri Lanka is a fairly small country, it is undoubtedly one of the best places in Asia to see an abundance of wildlife. Its island status means it is home to a variety of brilliant marine life, such as sea turtle and spinner dolphin, while the forests have created the perfect habitat for birdlife. One of Sri Lanka’s most impressive birds is the native grey hornbill, which is quite different from other hornbills owing to its beak. Most of these beautiful animals are hunted for their eggs, meat, skin and shells, courtesy of poaching and over-exploitation. Additionally, the volume of plastics found in the ocean is destroying and damaging their habitats.

China

China is home to an impressive variety of wildlife including the iconic giant panda, red panda, Chinese pheasant and golden snub-nosed monkey, many of which are endemic to the country. The golden snub-nosed monkey has been declared endangered mostly due to the destruction of its already minute habitat. Similarly, the giant panda has been classified as vulnerable, though it has improved since 2015 when the population grew by 16.8%.