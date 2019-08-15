If you’re a person with disability, and are an avid traveller, don’t strike India off your list. India is an easily accessible country for the differently-abled people and is only growing to be more accommodating with every passing year. For those visiting for the first time, beware; it may be an assault to your senses. However, it’s also fun, diverse and has a story in every corner. And, what we lack in terms of infrastructure, the ever so kind nature of people more than makes up for it. Here’s why you should consider India:

Language is not a barrier

English is spoken widely in India along with more than 1,600 different regional languages. India is, in fact, the second largest English-speaking nation in the world, after the US. Additionally, the Indian Sign Language is also going to become an official language soon.

Good sanitation is available everywhere

With modernisation and development taking leaps in the country, finding clean toilets at regular intervals isn’t a problem in India. That holds true for at least the big cities; the smaller ones or the rural areas admittedly still have a long way to go.

India is much beyond the Taj Mahal

This is not to say that you must miss visiting the Taj Mahal, but you must include other places in your itinerary as well. The best way to do is to tour the Golden Triangle of Delhi-Agra-Jaipur. That way, you will get an insight into the thousands of years old heritage in the form of forts, palaces and innumerable historical monuments.

India offers variety of food preferences

While we have the most flavourful non-vegetarian dishes on offer, there’s tons of vegetarian and vegan varieties too. And this is true for the entire length and breadth of the country. A few dishes you can’t go without trying are Butter Chicken, Panner Masala and the street food.