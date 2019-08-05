What makes Gokarna a perfect destination to unwind for a couple of days is its location: it is tucked between the Western Ghats on one side and the Arabian Sea on the other. It’s a must-visit weekend destination especially if you’re travelling from Bangalore. A drive from the bustling city to this serene spot is a treat in itself.

Irrespective of how much time you have in hand, a visit to the beaches of Gokarna should be at the top of your itinerary. With a laid-back vibe and a vibrant culture, the three major beaches of Gokarna are Om Beach, Paradise Beach and the Half-Moon Beach. Unlike Goa where the beaches are used for partying, Gokarna offers absolute calm and serenity. You can give Gokarna Beach a miss; it’s incredibly crowded at all times. Even Kudle Beach is a nice spot to grab food and drinks along with stunning views.



Sea-food at the beaches are highly recommended; Ganga Cafe at Kudle Beach and Namaste Cafe at Om Beach are particularly nice. Also, the beaches look even better from a vantage point, so make sure to climb some for a perfect shot on your camera.

Gokarna also offers adventure sports for the adrenaline junkie. One of the most interesting ones is the jet boat ride that covers all the major beaches and if you’re lucky, also offers opportunities to spot dolphins. You can also opt for regular cruises, if you just want to soak in the beauty around you.

A trip to this beach paradise is incomplete without a visit to Maravanthe and Murdeshwar. Both are renowned temple villages, lying to the south of Gokarna, en route from Mangalore. While Maravanthe is long strip of white sand beach perfect to soak in the first instance of the sea, the squeaky clean beaches of Murdeshwar are great for a swim.