If you’re a traveller who loves food, a trip to Amritsar especially for its culinary scene will be totally worth it. Whether you’re a vegetarian or a non-vegetarian, the city whips up authentic and delicious dishes that you won’t get enough of. Here’s what you must try on a food trail in Amritsar:

The sweets

While they generally come last, the rules can be reversed this one time. From Ramesh Sharma Sweet Shop’s handbag-sized jalebis to Gurdas Ram Jalebi Wala’s gulab-jamuns to the kulfas (phirni served with a dash of koolfi, falooda and rabri) at A-One Kulfa, these sweet dishes are a must-try for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Amritsar Kulcha and Chole

You haven’t eaten in Amritsar until you’ve tried the grand kulchas here. You can go to Monu Kulcha or even Kulcha Land for your dose of this beloved bread. They’re usually served with a side of chole and spicy chutney.

Tandoori Chicken

For the best chicken dishes in town, head to the little place called Chicken Corner. They’re best known for their tandoori chicken brushed with dollops of butter. For a taste of ghee roasted chicken head to the very famous Beera Chicken House.

Amritsari fish tikka

From spicy fish tikkas to fried fish, the best can be had at Makhan Fish and Chicken Corner. Even Jagir Singh Fish Wala is known to serve a unique variety called the catfish tikka that comes with a generous serving of green chutney.

Mah ki dal and lassi

If there’s one eatery in Amritsar that you mustn’t miss at any cost, it’s Kesar da Dhaba. About a century old, the best items on the menu include mah ki dal (black lentils that are cooked for over 12 hours) served with lachcha paratha. Remember to wash it down with their king-size thick creamy lassi.