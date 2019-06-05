The Hong Kong Dragon Boat Carnival, a phenomenal summer party organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board and co-organised by the Hong Kong China Dragon Boat Association, will return this year for its 10th edition from June 14-16. This year, in addition to the adrenaline-pumping dragon boat races, the carnival will feature the first-ever ‘Artisanal Market’ and ‘Street Food Gala’ that will bring in a more authentic and diversified experience for travellers to enjoy. A combination of sports, entertainment and dining experiences and representing a fusion of Chinese and Western festivities, the Dragon Boat Festival is one of the most celebrated and recognised events in Hong Kong, drawing local and international tourists from around the world.

Hong Kong is recognised as the birthplace of modern competitive dragon boat racing since the first international race held in 1976. The rapid growth of the sport led to the establishment of an international federation to govern the sport and promote its development worldwide. This year the CCB (Asia) Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races will host close to 5,000 paddlers from 16 countries and regions, who will compete at Victoria Harbour for a number of coveted trophies, making it the strongest line-up of international participants the races ever had. Travellers can view the lively spectacle set against the famous Hong Kong skyline from the harbour front.

While the exhilarating races are on at the harbour, there will be a number of events onshore which will be set up on the central Harbour front, allowing members of the public to indulge in fun-filled activities right in the heart of the city. The ‘Splash Fun Area’ and a man-made beach will make a comeback, given its huge popularity last year. There will also be live music performances at the carnival at sunset and a myriad of local delicacies and refreshing drinks to try.

The Street Food Gala will feature 16 food booths with various regional fares including Hong Kong, American and German cuisines. There will also be trucks offering gourmet options including delicacies exclusive to the Hong Kong Dragon Boat Carnival and the Artisanal Market will feature stalls introducing handmade products that reflect Hong Kong’s distinctive local culture.