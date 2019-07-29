Cradled in the Kumaon Himalaya of Uttarakhand, Milam Glacier is situated about 15km from Nanda Devi. Perched at an impressive altitude of about 5,500 metres above sea level, the glacier sprawls over 37 kilometre square and is 28 kilometres long. And if you’re a trekker, this means there’s scope for some intense adrenaline pumping activity.

Whether you’re a seasoned trekker or just starting out; the Milam Glacier offers an experience of a lifetime. You can easily approach this glacier via Joshimath and Munsiyari since they are well connected by motorable roads, and then hike your way up to the Milam Glacier.



Originating from Kohli and Trishuli Peaks, the Milam Glacier is found on the slope facing south of the Himalayan Range. The stunning natural wonder is said to feed river Gori Ganga in the summer months, and is a delight to the trekkers because the trail offers a captivating view of numerous other glaciers originating from the surrounding peaks. The route also traverses some of the remotest corners of the Himalayas including scenic hamlets and breathtaking landscapes.

However, the places where you must especially stop to take in the views are Nanda Devi East Base, Gauri Ganga Lilam, Martoli and Railkot. The best time to go on this trek is between the months of May to October. The dense forest patches of rhododendron, chestnut, and lush conifers are great for halting for a rest on your way up to the glacier. Ragash Kund too – mid-way to the glacier – is a great shepherd shelter and a pond to pitch a camp and take a rest.

The nearest airport from Milam Glacier is at Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun, about 267km from Joshimath. Another one is the Pantnagar Airport, about 304km from Munsiyari. The nearest railhead is at Nainital, about 297km from Joshimath and 273km from Munsiyari.