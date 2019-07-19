Though Jispa usually acts as a stopover for those travelling from Manali to Ladahk, so that they can acclimatise to the high altitudes of the region, it could well be an independent destination on the itinerary. Located at an altitude of 10,890 feet above sea level, Jispa is one of the most underrated towns in Himachal Pradesh.

The primary attraction of Jispa is the Bhaga river (that originated from the Baralachala Pass) running along the town. It is highly recommended that you camp here at night, to be able to listen to the gurgling sound of the river in an otherwise quiet town. Waking up to the views of the majestic mountain peaks and a mist-laden surrounds will make you never want to leave this quaint village.

Another thing to do here is to visit the Jispa Rural Museum that immediately transports you back in the history of Tod Valley with its relics and handicrafts. You can also buy handicrafts made by the local women here; they make for perfect souvenirs to take back home with you.

As is common all over Ladakh, Jispa too has some Buddhist chortens (stupas) as well as a famous monastery that impart a sense of serenity to the surroundings. The Buddhist flags fluttering all over also add a touch of colour to the sparsely inhabited town.

Keep an eye out for the gorgeous Suraj Tal Lake that you will cross en route to Jispa from Manali. A drive to this village is one of the most scenic experiences to be had in the whole of Himachal. While the best time to visit Jispa is between May and October, if you can brave extreme cold and snowfall, the winter months are a delight too. Jispa is located 120km away from Manali, about 20km from Keylong and 7 km away from Darch. The nearest airport from Jispa is in Kullu, situated 180km away.