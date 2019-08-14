Airlines all over the world collect billions as extra baggage fees. However, some effort can really help in bypassing these additional charges at the airports. For one, packing light is one of the best ways to escape shelling out extra money. Here are some tips as to how to avoid baggage fees with the airlines:

Read up on your airline’s policy

While navigating their complicated baggage policies is quite a pain, you must know how the airlines function. The baggage fees vary according to the date of travel, number of bags, and most importantly, bag weight and size. If you’ve secured a reasonable plane ticket, not knowing how to manage your luggage can result in serious baggage charges.

Join a frequent flyer program

This is a great one for those who travel frequently. You can save on baggage fees by joining your favourite airline’s frequent flyer program. Essentially, all major airlines offer some kind of loyalty program that includes baggage fee discounts or waived fees, especially members who have racked up a certain number of miles each year. If that’s not for you, consider investing in an airline credit card that come against an annual fees. Do the math and see whether the amount is worth the waived baggage fees and other perks.

Weigh your suitcase before the trip

Invest in a small portable luggage scale so you can weigh your bags before your departure and return flights. As a thumb rule, let your baggage be slightly lighter before the trip so that all the shopping you do can be accommodated back without worrying about overstepping the weight limit. If your luggage is too heavy for the flight back, you can also consider shipping them home. Upgrading your luggage to materials like ballistic nylon and polycarbonate helps because even full-size suitcases weigh less than 4.5kg.