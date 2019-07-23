While there are a lot of beaches in India, thanks to almost three-parts of the country being surrounded by water, the fact that our marine life and the underwater ecosystem is suffering is not new. If you’re a beach lover and often travel to beach destinations, these are some tips that you can use to limit any negative impact on the ocean.

Limit your use of single-use plastics and disposables

The effect non-biodegradable plastic has had on our oceans and consequently the marine life, is appalling as it is disheartening. While you don’t have to stop going to the beach, you can exercise some responsible precautions so that we don’t damage our waterbodies further. Swap the plastic bags, straws and cups with your own steel cutlery, reusable bags and flask. Also don’t litter the beach with garbage that will ultimately get carried to the sea.

Participate in a beach cleanup

If you’re a true ocean and marine life lover, you’d know how the garbage on our beaches is ultimately choking the biodiversity. Volunteer for a clean up on a local beach where you pick up the litter before it gets into the marine ecosystem. In fact, trash hundreds of miles from the ocean sometimes lands up in the ocean.

Never release balloons in the waterbodies

While balloons look really pretty on a beach party, they have awful hazardous impact on the marine life. Since they’re made up of toxic materials including plastic, they pose a danger to wildlife such as sea turtles, who swallow them accidentally or even mistake them for food. Some species even get tangled up in their strings. So, after you have partied, pop the balloons and make sure to safely throw them in the trash.

Dispose the fishing line responsibly

Yes, a fishing line too is terrible for the underwater ecosystem. Monofilament fishing lines take approximately 600 plus years to degrade. And if they’re thrown in the ocean, they can be an entangled web threatening to trap pinnipeds, fish an even whales.

Rethink getting too close to marine life

It’s definitely a lot of fun to swim with dolphins, but you’ve to understand that it affects their natural habitat after a point. Similarly, whale-watching or other diving activities sometimes are not sustainable practices at all. So, rethink how you want to have fun with marine life the next time you’re planning an adventure on a beach.