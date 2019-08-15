Whether it’s your first or umpteenth time in the IT hub of India, Bangalore is forever buzzing with new places to explore and eat and drink at. It’s as cosmopolitan as it can get and yet has a rich cultural heritage deeply rooted in its past. The pleasant weather all year round only helps in exploring the developed and progressive city. Here’s what you must check out in and around Bangalore:

Lal Bagh Botanical Garden

If you’re a nature lover, a walk in this picturesque garden is a must. Spread across 240 acres and home to over 1,000 species of plants and trees that are believed to be more than a hundred years old, it’s a delight at any time of the day. Other places in the city where you’ll find locals traipsing along the lake or under a canopy of thick shade are Cubbon Park and the Sankey Tank.

Vidyarthi Bhavan

This one is among Bangalore’s favourite vegetarian South Indian fare restaurant. The 75-year-old place serves delicious ghee-laden Masala Dosa and piping hot filter coffee. It’s a great place to get some breakfast or even evening snacks. Another great eatery to check out in Bangalore is Mavalli Tiffin Rooms for delicious idlis.

Bangalore Palace

Designed just like the Windsor Castle of London, Bangalore Palace was built in 1878 by King Chamarajendra Wadiyar. Spread across 45,000 square feet, it is a blend of Tudor and Gothic style of architecture.

Bannerghatta National Park

Bannerghatta National Park is home to a huge variety of fauna and flora, along with India’s first butterfly park. Opting for a safari is highly recommended. The most commonly spotted animals include the lion, crocodile, and tiger among other large animals.

Bangalore Aquarium

The second-largest aquarium in India, Bangalore Aquarium located in Cubbon Park is a must-visit for marine life lovers. Housing a variety of exotic fish like the red tail shark, siamese fighters, catla and freshwater prawns, the huge diamond-shaped building is spread across three floors.