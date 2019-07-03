Airport security can be quite a pain, but it’s imperative that the travellers must diligently go through the process to make it a safe and hassle-free flight. However, if you’re just a little mindful and know the rules in advance, it can help quicken the process for you and for everybody else. Here’s how you can be prepared and avoid silly airport security mistakes.

Don’t bring more than 100ml of any liquid

The 100ml rule may be obvious to frequent flyers, but those who are infrequent travellers may need a brush-up. Don’t carry full-sized bottles of shampoo, perfume, and other liquids in your carry-on bags; they will be thrown out. As a thumb rule, make sure you carry liquids in 100ml bottles, and put them in a transparent pouch for a seamless security check.

Always have your boarding pass and ID handy

Instead of pulling out your wallet every time to grab your ID and boarding pass, just hold it nicely in your hands until you’ve checked-in. If you think you may drop them somewhere, carry a handy pouch where you can keep them right at the top. That way you’ll not only make things faster for yourself but also for those behind you.

Don’t wait till you’re asked to take off your belt, watch, jacket, and shoes

The best way to be quick in a security line is to be prepared. That entails taking off your jacket, belt et all before you reach the conveyor belt. That will ensure that you don’t waste even a second at the security check. And if you’ve got shoes on, just untie your shoelaces so that all you have to do is slip your shoes off.

Don’t joke about national security or bombs

While cracking jokes about national security at an airport is not illegal, it may not be appreciated when all the officials care about is doing their duty. You may in fact, even get into trouble or worse yet, be detained. So, even if you think your joke is funny or harmless, remember that the security has no patience for it.