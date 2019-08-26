With hiking and trekking across India having picked up now more than ever, if you’re fond of travelling to high altitude places, you know that it’s no cake walk. From combating health issues to carrying the right gear; here’s helping you prepare fully for your next hiking expedition.

Combat altitude sickness

Altitude sickness arises especially after climbing 8,000 feet above sea level. That’s because the atmospheric pressure goes down and good oxygen becomes a luxury. The best way to deal with it is to allow some time for acclimatisation; keep a couple of days extra before your trek. Also, climbing slowly at higher levels helps the body to adapt to the climatic conditions.

Proper medication

It’s difficult to get proper medication at high altitude regions. If you’re facing any trouble, it’s best to get early diagnosis rather than continuing to go higher. Also, visit your doctor and get prescribed medicines for potential symptoms such as headaches, shortness of breath, motion sickness and stomach nausea.

Take regular rests

When you travel to an elevated region, make sure to take rests in between. Scaling a lot of height in less time can result in nausea and motion sickness. The ideal rate of ascent to prevent Acute Mountain Sickness is 400-500 metres per day. After this limit, the chances of getting AMS are higher.

Stay hydrated

When the oxygen levels are low, your body tries to cope by breathing faster and deeper. This dehydrates your body. So always replenish by drinking more water and staying hydrated on the ascent. Also, avoid smoking and alcohol consumption since they only make it difficult for you to breathe.

Eat complex carbohydrates and exercise

Incorporate more complex carbohydrates in your food, such as fruits, vegetables, grains and legumes. They help maintain your energy levels and optimise the oxygen in your body. Additionally, basic physical fitness is a pre-requisite to scaling high altitudes. So, ensure you do low-intensity work-outs before starting the climb.