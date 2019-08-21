In a bid to get more international travellers to choose India, the Tourism Ministry has announced that a new 5-year e-visa is being planned, in place of the 1-year e-visa that was being given out till now. Not only that, there are going to be various relaxations in e-visa norms and a reduction in charges, especially for off-seasons.

Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel made this announcement at the state tourism ministers’ conference in New Delhi recently. It was followed by a meeting helmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chaired by the Principal Secretary on measures to boost the flow of foreign travellers.

This is what the revised charges for e-visa look like: For a 5-year e-visa, the charges levied will be $80 (INR 5,680); a 1-year e-visa will cost around $40 (INR 2,840) and a 30-day e-visa will cost around $25 (INR 1,791).

There’s a special rate for off-season from April to June when the tourist inflow is usually very low: a 30-day e-visa will then cost $10 (INR 716). This will be done initially for tourists from Japan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Mozambique, Russia, Ukraine, UK and the US.

The ministry submitted a plan to the Prime Minister’s office to encourage India-bound tourism after a slowdown in the number of foreign tourists continued for the second year. They are making a concerted effort to realise the Prime Minister’s vision of doubling the number of tourists in five years. They’re working towards changing the perception of foreigners coming to India.

Also, the current e-visa has a duration of one year from the date of the grant. While it allows multiple entries, it earlier stated that the continuous stay of a traveller during each visit shall not exceed 90 days (except for travellers from the US, UK, Canada and Japan). That has been revised too; the period has now been extended to 180 days.