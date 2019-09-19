For the first time ever, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary of the Indian Railways, will be in charge of the country’s first private train, Tejas Express. As it will start its journey on October 4, it will create history as private train operators have been roped in for this project. The Delhi-Lucknow train will run every day, except for Tuesday, and will cover the distance in 6 hours and 15 minutes.

Here’s everything you should know about this train.

Ticket prices

The IRCTC has not yet announced the ticket prices but it will be 50% less than the flight tickets operating in Delhi-Lucknow route. Though the model will be of dynamic pricing — the price will be decided on demand.

How to book

Tickets can be booked only through IRCTC’s website and mobile app, not through ticket windows. There will be no concessions for senior citizens or other categories who generally avail of concessions in trains run by the Indian Railways.

Timing

It will start its journey in the morning at 6.10 am and will reach New Delhi at 12.25 pm. In the return direction, the train will leave New Delhi at 4.30 pm and will reach Lucknow at 10.45 pm

More like flight services

According to reports, there will be vending machines for free tea and coffee. RO water will be available on demand. Meals will be served in trolleys.

Luggage service

IRCTC is planning a scheme to ferry the luggage of passengers from their homes to their seats and from the seat to their destination on a payment basis. For this, discussions are underway with service providers. So, passengers will be able to travel without being concerned about their luggage.

The total carrying capacity of the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express will be 758 passengers.

After Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express, IRCTC is expected to flag off Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas from December.