IRCTC has recently launched the Rann Utsav Rail Tour package from Mumbai to Bhuj and back starting November 2019 to February 2020. The 4 night-5day package will include confirmed train reservations from Mumbai to Bhuj and back, accommodation, meals, transfers, travel insurance and sightseeing.

The tour will cover the vibrant and colourful Rann Utsav, which is said to attract hordes of travellers from all over the world. The package will cost around INR 27,000 – INR 32,000 depending on the package type. While the confirmed train tickets will either be Sleeper Class or 3rd AC, the stay offered will be in AC Deluxe and AC Premium Tents for 2 nights in Rann of Kutch. All the meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner) will be served to travellers while staying in Rann and not on the train journey. Also, the sightseeing and transfers shall be as per the itinerary included in the package; anything extra will have to be borne at your own cost.



The Kutch Festival or Rann Utsav is a unique celebration of the varied artistic culture in the Rann of Kutch. It is acclaimed worldwide for its ethnicity, celebratory enthusiasm and fervour. Along with providing an exclusive opportunity to witness the creative skills of the artisans and craftsmen of Kutch, the festival also displays an array of folk music and dance performances, representing the local culture to a global audience.

Other things to look out for are surreal sunrises and cocktail-coloured sunsets over the white desert of Rann; indulge in thrilling activities such as ATV rides, cycling, paramotoring and parasailing in Kalo Dungar (Black Hill) which is the highest point in Kutch and visit the handicraft village of Gandhi Nu Gaam to take back vibrant souvenirs such as the famous bandhani sarees, colourful folk textiles, exquisite embroidery, traditional ornaments as well as mirror work with you and also interact with the locals.