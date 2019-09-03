In order to boost the pilgrimage circuit in India, IRCTC had launched Shri Ramayana Express in 2018. After it being a smashing success, IRCTC is set to relaunch the Shri Ramayana Express Yatra again this year on November 3. There are talks of two Ramayana circuit trains being relaunched.

The first one is the ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ that will run between Jaipur and Delhi, while the other one ‘Ramayana Express’ will run between Indore and Varanasi. The latter, however, is scheduled for November 18. The aim of this initiative is to take passengers through all the places that are associated with the Hindu deity Lord Rama, such as Ayodhya, Varanasi, Nasik, Hampi and Rameshwaram.

Shri Ramayana Yatra will de-board at places like Alwar, Rewari, Ghaziabad, Delhi Safdarjung, Bareilly, Moradabad, and Lucknow stations between Jaipur and Delhi. It’s a 16 night – 17 day tour, including vegetarian meals, accommodation, transfers, as well as sight-seeing arrangements. The train will seat 800 passengers at a time, against a fee of INR 16,065 per person. There are limited seats for the Sri Lankan leg of this tour that can be availed against additional fees.

The Ramayana Express, on the other hand, will follow a route where the boarding stations will fall on stations such as Indore, Dewas, Shujalpur, Sehore, Ujjain, Maksi, Bairagarh (Bhopal), Vidisha, Ganj Basoda, Bina, Lalitpur and Jhansi. The de-boarding stations for this route will fall on Nagpur, Hoshangabad, Bairagarh (Bhopal), Itarsi, Maksi, Sehore, Shujalpur, Ujjain, Dewas and Indore.

This one’s a 14 night – 15 day tour and will cover places like Ayodhya, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Rameshwaram and Madurai. The package will include accommodation, tourist buses for sightseeing, pure vegetarian meals, tour escorts for announcements and information and security arrangements for each coach against a fee of INR 17,325 per person for 3 AC, and INR 14,175 per person for sleeper class.