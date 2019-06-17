The capital of Arunachal Pradesh, Itanagar is a rich mix of archaeological sites of heritage value, immense scenic beauty and great socio-cultural significance. While there’s a lot to do and see in this beautiful city, here are the main attractions that you mustn’t miss at any cost.

Ganga Lake, also known as Gyakar Sinyi, is one of the perfect places in Itanagar for a quiet time amidst nature. Surrounded by lush greenery (including forest trees and orchids) and majestic mountains on all sides, the scenic beauty of the place is perfect for picnic, swimming and boating.

One of Itanagar’s must visit attractions is the Ita Fort, meaning the ‘Fort of Bricks’ in Ahom language. The 14th-century fort, though now in ruins is proof of the architectural supremacy of the people of that time. Interestingly, around 8 million bricks were used in the construction of the fort. Since the fort is perched on top of a hill, it affords stupendous views of the valley below.

Among the wildlife sanctuaries and national parks here, Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary and Namdapha National Park deserve special mention. While Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary is home to wildlife including antelopes, langur, porcupine, Himalayan black bear and many varieties of birds, Namdapha National Park is home to many tigers, Himalayan black bear, deer and leopards.

If you want to learn about the rich tribal culture of the state, pay a visit to Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum. The museum is home to unique woodcarvings, handicrafts, musical instruments and an antique archaeological collection that was unearthed centuries ago.

Situated atop a small hill, the Gompa is a gorgeous yellow-roofed shrine that offers splendid views of Itanagar and the surrounding areas. This Buddhist temple is said to be constructed by the Dalai Lama; the architecture has strong Tibetan influences. Pay special attention to the colourful gate at the base leading upto the Gompa and the white stupa with golden carvings situated outside the main Gompa.