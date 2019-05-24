When one thinks of Jaipur, the image of a vibrant, colourful city immediately springs to mind. That’s because the city is a delight to the senses; the sounds, sights and smells are all replete with myriad shades of the past. While there’s tons to do in the city, if you’re a history buff, keep some time to explore the glorious forts in and around Jaipur. These are the top ones:

Amber Fort

Located approximately 11km from Jaipur, Amber Fort is a combination of Rajput and Muslim style of architecture. Built in red sandstone, the construction of this fort complex was started by Raja Man Singh I in the 16th-century. Home to Sheesh Mahal, Diwaan-e-khaas, Sukh Mahal and a couple other buildings, the intricate carvings, delicate mirror work and precious stonework, all give you an idea of the fine craftsmanship of the period. An elephant ride up this fort is highly recommended.



Nahargarh Fort

Also known as the ‘Tiger Fort’, Nahargarh Fort is a stunning fort located in the foothills of the Aravalli’s. Built by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II in the 18th-century, this fort was built to defend the city against attackers. The distinctive feature of the fort is its wax museum that has wax and silicone statues of celebrities from films, politics and sports. The majestic fort also houses Sheesh Mahal, a palace of mirrors, built with 25 million glass pieces.

Jaigarh Fort

Jaigarh literally translates to ‘Fort of victory.’ A supremely majestic structure, the fort was built by Jai Singh II in 1726, in an effort to protect Amber Fort. Like most of the forts in Jaipur, this too is located on a hilltop, and its location affords some of the most amazing views of the city. The highlight of the fort is a huge cannon named ‘Jaivana’, a palace complex, armoury, well-maintained gardens and a museum.