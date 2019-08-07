A new research study has found that the city of Jaipur is one of the most popular UNESCO World Heritage Sites, according to Instagram. In July 2019, UNESCO announced 29 new UNESCO World Heritage Sites, one of which was the city of Jaipur in Rajasthan.

The city is the capital of the state of Rajasthan, and is known for its old world charm – often referred to as ‘pink city’ due to its iconic building colours. Now, a new study from The Latin America Travel Company has analysed which of these new sites is the most popular according to Instagram, and Jaipur came out on top.

The travel specialists looked at how often images from each of these new UNESCO sites had been shared on Instagram using the geo-tag feature, and it was found that Jaipur had been tagged 661,876 times.

Some of the most iconic attractions in the city include Hawa Mahal, City Palace, Jawahar Circle, Nahargarh Fort, Amer Fort, Jal Mahal, Jhalana Wildlife Park, and Albert Hall Museum among many others. The burst of colour and culture at these attractions is what makes them Insta-worthy.

While Jaipur had the most Instagram pictures on the social media site, it was found that in fact all of the new sites had a relatively low Instagram presence compared to more established UNESCO sites such as Rio de Janerio, which was found to be the most Instagrammed UNESCO Site overall with a whopping 23 million posts.

However, that is surely set to change as more tourists will be flocking to Jaipur as well as the other newly named UNESCO sites, including Bagan, Babylon and the Vatnajökull National Park, now that these destinations have been put in the spotlight. So, the time is just right to head to Jaipur and the other new UNESCO sites to experience their undiscovered gems before they become more popular main-stream tourist attractions.