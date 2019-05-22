No amount of description can justify the beauty of the vast, unending sand dunes of Jaisalmer. Essentially a desert city, Jaisalmer is known for the surreal beauty of its desert region. And what better way than to experience it by going on a desert safari. However, there are two kinds to choose from: Camel Safari and Jeep Safari.

Camel Safari

While strolling along the golden sand dunes as the sun goes down is a great way to spend an evening here; for some extra thrill, a bumpy camel ride is highly recommended. The camels here are decorated in traditional garb and mirror work, and are a great way to explore the region with an excellent view of the sunset. For the best experience, take a camel safari at the Sam Sand Dunes.

Jeep Safari

For an extra bout of adventure, the same thing can be done on a jeep. The speed of the jeep results in a stormy desert; that’s the kind of thrill every adrenaline junkie must experience. What makes it more fun is that the jeep is uncovered from the top; making the safari even more daring. While the camel ride takes a little long to explore, this adventure drive is way faster, hence saving you time as well. You can also opt for the open top 4×4 jeep safari to take you through the Desert National Park, also called Fossil Park, Sam Sand Dunes, and also Padholi Sanctuary.

View this post on Instagram #desertsafari #campingwithcamel #desert #oragniseby #deserttourplanner A post shared by Jaisalmer (@jaisalmer_desert_safari) on Mar 17, 2018 at 5:27am PDT

Quad Biking

If neither camel safari or jeep safari excites you, know you’re meant for quad-biking in the sand dunes of Jaisalmer. It’s an adventure sport of another level, the four tyre motor-bike making one feel like a superhero.

Dune Bashing in SUVs

Sam Sand Dunes in Jaisalmer is the ideal location to indulge in sand dune bashing. Those who love adventure sports and adrenaline rush must participate in it to make the desert safari a thrilling experience.

Folk Dance and Musical Night

The evenings in Jaisalmer are as gorgeous as the day-time. They have traditional folk song and dance performances everywhere in the city; where you’re received to the sound of dhols, a welcome drink, and a live folk music and dance extravaganza. The locals are mostly dressed in vibrant clothing, and shower a lot of love and warmth to the travellers. For a complete experience, don’t forget to relish a Rajasthani thali available at most of these gatherings.