Jalesh Cruises

Been there, done that? Well, there is one more option that is fast gaining in popularity – seeking adventure via a cruise ship. A cruise ship not only ferries passengers on pleasure voyages but also provides them with a host of amenities and stops at different locations that will bring in a whole new level of experience. Of the many cruises that will leave you satisfied and eager for more, are the Jalesh Cruises.

Jalesh Cruises are a brand of Jalesh Cruises Mauritius Ltd, and it is India’s first multi-destination cruise line that has the best of entertainment shows, adventure activities and exotic authentic cuisines packed with international hospitality on the high sea. The cruise is designed and customised especially for the Indian audience and for the foreigners visiting India to experience the flavour of Indian culture, food and hospitality.

DESTINATIONS:

With the promise of discovering thrills onboard as well as offshore, Jalesh Cruises offers both India and International travel. Of the places in India that you can cruise to, Mumbai, Mormugao in Goa, Daman and Diu, and Ganpatipule on the Konkan coast of Maharashtra, feature on their list.

In Mumbai, travellers can spend a day visiting the happening places in the city, including the Elephanta Caves, the spice market, the Banganga and Kotachiwadi Heritage, and the Marvels of Mumbai. On the tour, they can view the sunset overlooking the Queen’s necklace, eat a scrumptious cuisine, visit the local market town, meet the Dabbawallas and end it by walking the paths of Dhobi Ghat.

Where Goa is concerned, the cruise will head to the seaport of Mormugao where travellers can enjoy the sun, sand and beach and the crystal-clear blue seas. While there, they can soak in the sun, visit the captivating Dudhsagar Waterfalls, and gain spiritual insight with a view of old architecture and a walk around old Goa. Other places that are of interest, are the spice plantation, which is spread across 130 acres in a pristine village in Ponda, and the Basilicas. The tour is followed with lunch at the beach.

A trip to Diu, which is a small island that was earlier occupied by the Portuguese, will have travellers frolicking on the vast beaches. The tour will also include a visit to the famous Diu Fort which overlooks the Arabian Sea, the shell museum, religious places, parks and gardens.

At Ganpatipule, travellers can explore the Konkan coastline, brimming with white sandy beaches, rustic villages and an aura of spirituality. While there, travellers get to view the confluence of a beach and a river alongside a hill shaped like Ganpati, a Hindu God. Untouched by commercialism, Ganpatipule is an idyllic destination to experience a slice of Konkan life, and it also offers water sports between the months of November and May. Ganpatipule is said to house one of the only two white sand beaches in Maharashtra.

INTERNATIONAL DESTINATIONS:

Jalesh Cruises’ international destinations include United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Bahrain. In the UAE, the destinations listed are Dubai and Abu Dhabi, while in Oman the destinations listed are Muscat and Khasab.

In Dubai, which is the most populated city in the UAE located on the southeast coast of the Persian Gulf, travellers will get to see many architectural wonders like the Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Aquarium. The tour will also include an adventurous desert safari, traditional cuisines at Atlantis Hotel, a stay at the Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, and a chance to discover the amazing culture and art of Sharjah. Travellers will also get the chance to indulge in lavish shopping.

Proudly modern and cosmopolitan, Abu Dhabi is the UAE’s forward-thinking cultural heart that is filled with art, culture and mind-blowing architectural marvels. The tour includes a visit to the Ferrari World, a lip-smacking lunch at Emirate Palace, and high tea at the magnificent Etihad Towers. Travellers can enjoy Camel Safari at the world’s largest uninterrupted sand mass, the Rub Al Khali, also called as the Empty Quarter, and also visit Sheikh Island, Al Ain (largest Oasis in the city), as well as go on a desert safari.

In Muscat, travellers can experience the richness of Omani hospitality, which include spending time on the beach and diving with turtles in nearby lagoons, and the chance to be entertained by dolphins. A tour of the north side of Oman will include a visit to the wonderful village of Nakhl. Apart from that, travellers can enjoy a desert safari, and a visit to Nizwa Fort while riding through the ancient souk (market) of Mystical Muscat.

Khasab, which is often dubbed the Norway of Arabia, is a city in an exclave of Oman. Travellers can indulge in a Fjord Dhow Cruise, which involves a traditional Omani dhow boat cruising towards Musandam’s fjord. The boat ride will give one the chance to view the marine wildlife like dolphins, cuttlefish, black-tip reef sharks and many others, as well as breath-taking views of majestic mountains and turquoise waters. There are also water sports like scuba diving and snorkelling, and a visit to the historic Portuguese Fort and rustic Bukha Fort. Other activities include a safari to Jebel Harim and an exciting speed boat transfer to an exclusive beach accessible only by the sea.

Last but not least, Bahrain, which is an island country in the Persian Gulf surrounded by two kinds of water, sweet water springs and salty seawater. Travellers can start off their journey with a visit to the impressive Sheikh Salman bin Ahmed Al-Fateh Fort, and follow it with an exploration of the Al Fateh Grand Mosque. Other places of interest are the local marketplaces that offer exquisite spices, exotic and local pearls, and an array of hand-made carpets, the Bahrain International Circuit, the National Museum, and the camel farm.

ACCOMMODATION:

From waking up with a view of the sea to a specially designed room, Jalesh Cruises offers passengers a range of rooms. Travellers have the option of choosing Ocean View, Interior, Balcony or Minisuite according to their requirements. The bedding configurations include twin, double, triple and quad share.

The Ocean View cabin sleeps up to four people and comes with a window or porthole, two lower beds that convert into a queen-size bed, TV, private shower, wardrobe, safety deposit box, 24-hour room service, fridge, vanity unit and chair, air conditioning, telephone, daily cabin service, complimentary toiletries, and a hairdryer.

Where the Interior room is concerned, it sleeps four people and has all the amenities of the Ocean View cabin except the window or porthole. The amenities are again repeated for Balcony rooms with the only exception being that they can accommodate only two people and have a private balcony. The Minisuite again has all the amenities of the previous three, but sleeps three people, has a proper bath, a balcony, and a sitting area.

ONBOARD EXPERIENCE:

Jalesh Cruise provides extravaganza plays, breath-taking magic shows, live music concerts, dance shows, shopping, movies, and discos that will keep passengers entertained throughout the cruise.

There is also a spa, a salon, and a fitness centre, and for those fond of eating, they will have the option of choosing from different restaurants and bars that range from casual to connoisseur. The options for dining are listed as Main Dining Room, and Deck and Pool Food Court.

For those travelling with children and teenagers, the ship offers up-to-date content, specifically designed for kids. For those slightly older, they have a dedicated curriculum that keeps them engaged with games, educational pieces and exploration designed to bring out their creative sides.

Even the grown-ups will get the chance to have fun, as there are Casinos onboard where they can play popular games like Blackjack,

Poker, Casino War, slot machines and other table games.

The cruise ship also provides travellers with the option to hold birthday parties, corporate events, and plan for a romantic getaway.

TRIPS:

The Indian trips offered are Mumbai-Mumbai, Mumbai-Diu-Mumbai, Mumbai-High Seas-Mumbai, Mumbai-Goa (Mormugao)-Mumbai, Mumbai-Ganpatipule (Jaigad)-Mumbai, Mumbai-Goa-Mumbai, and Mumbai-Goa (Mormugao)-High Seas-Mumbai, and the international trip is listed as Dubai-Muscat-High Seas-High Seas-Mumbai. The Indian trips all originate from the port in Mumbai, while the departure port for the international trip has been listed as Dubai.

Duration for the trips are listed as, Mumbai-Mumbai – 2 Days/1 Night, Mumbai-Diu-Mumbai – 3 Days/2 Nights, Mumbai-High Seas-Mumbai – 3 Days/2 Nights, Mumbai-Goa (Mormugao)-Mumbai – 3 Days/2 Nights, Mumbai-Ganpatipule (Jaigad)-Mumbai – 3 Days/2 Nights, Mumbai-Goa-Mumbai – 3 Days/2 Nights, Mumbai-Goa(Mormugao)-High Seas-Mumbai – 4 Days/3 Nights, and Dubai-Muscat-High Seas-High Seas-Mumbai – 5 Days/4 Nights.