Jalore is a small town in Rajasthan, known mainly for the high quality granite it produces. While there’s tremendous industrial growth here, Jalore has a certain charm, thanks to the forts, temples and other architectural specimens of the bygone era. While you’re afforded gorgeous sweeping views of the city from Jalore Fort, it’s an experience in itself to visit the 900-year-old Sundha Mata Temple.

Even if you’re here for a day or two, do not miss out on the main attraction of the city – Jalore Fort. Believed to have been constructed in the 10th-century, the fort is perched at a height of 336 metres offering exquisite views of the city below. The highlight of the fort are its high fortified walls and bastions with cannons still intact.

An extremely interesting structure is the Topekhana, which was a school built by King Bhoj in the 8th-century. The school was called the ‘Topekhana’ because at that time officers also used the building to store artillery and ammunition. Today, however, the building is in shambles but is still impressive with its stone carvings. Two temples flank Topekhana on either side; but they no longer house idols.

Malik Shah’s Mosque too commands a visit; it’s a mosque that was commissioned by Alauddin Khilji during his reign over Jalore. Built to honour Malik Shah, the mosque is located in the centre of Jalore Fort and is particularly famous for its architectural style, which is inspired by structures in Gujarat.

Located at a height of 646 metres on Kalashachal Hill, Sire Temple was built by Rawal Ratan Singh in honour of Maharishi Jabali. However, if you had to pick one, head to Sundha Mata Temple, a 900-year-old temple built atop Sundha Mountain in the Aravalli Range. Dedicated to Goddess Chamunda Devi, this temple is perched at 1,220m above sea level and reminds one of Dilwara Temple in Mount Abu.