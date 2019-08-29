Overlooking the Gulf of Kutch, Jamnagar is every ocean and nature lover’s paradise. The city is also rich in resplendent Hindu mythology; the locals believe that Lord Krishna resided here for a significant time in his life. From a plethora of attractions to absorbing the local way of life, Jamnagar is a treasure trove of experiences.

One of the most prominent attractions of Jamnagar is the Shantinath Mandir. It is among the oldest Jain temples in Jamnagar and features intricate carvings and fine murals, built majorly out of marble. Another must-visit temple is the Bala Hanuman Temple.

Theres tremendous scope for the wildlife enthusiasts in Jamnagar. Home to the first marine sanctuary of the country – Marine National Park – there are 42 islands that comprise this park and boast of spectacular fauna. Out of them, Pirotan Island is the most blessed with a diverse marine life.



Then there’s the Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary, with a unique ecosystem of both fresh water and salt water. Home to about 300 types of migratory birds, the most commonly spotted variety is the black-necked stork, which is rarely seen in other parts of the country. Even the Gaga Wildlife Sanctuary is a must-visit for avian enthusiasts.

Since it’s a coastal city, a trip here would be incomplete without hitting the beach. Sivrajpur Beach is an isolated and pristine paradise, featuring white sand and turquoise waters. The waters here are safe to swim in, and the beach offers the most gorgeous pastel-hued sunset you will ever see.

The place also has incredible architecture on display – head to Pratap Vilas Palace for a seamless blend of imperial European and Indian architecture. With intricate carvings of flowers, leaves and animals motifs, the various parapets and columns will leave you in awe.

The city has an airport and offers regular flights to major cities such as Ahmedabad and Mumbai.