Japfu Peak, a stunning attraction in Nagaland, is the reason why Nagaland is also known as the ‘Switzerland of the East.’ Standing tall at 3,084 meters, the second highest peak of the state is located 25 kilometres from the capital city, Kohima.

The reason why it’s gained immense popularity over the years is because a trek right upto its top affords one of the most surreal views of the Dzukou Valley. The lush greenery of the valley, coupled with snow-clad mountains as the backdrop looks straight out of a painting.

June onwards, Dzukou Valley – also known as the ‘Valley of flowers’ – is in full bloom; with beautiful flowers dotting very square inch of the landscape. And for an uninterrupted view of the flowers in bloom, it’s highly recommended that you take a trek up Japfu Peak during that time. Not only that, you can see a vast spread of valleys, hills, and villages – almost half of Nagaland; interestingly, villages in Arunachal and Dibrugarh in Assam can also be seen from here.

Since the view from the top is so overwhelming; make sure you carry your camera and a picnic basket, so you can unwind and relax for a good couple of hours.

Pitching a tent and camping at Japfu Peak is possible too; staying amidst raw nature will probably be one of your best memories from here. Other things to do in Kohima if you have the time is shopping from the market area that offers a good bargain on local handicrafts and pottery that you can take back as souvenirs for your family and friends. The nightlife in Kohima is quite spectacular, too. The bars and clubs offer great cuisine, local music and an opportunity to be a part of the local culture at close quarters. You must also visit Vishwema Village and meet the locals there, if you have the time on hand.